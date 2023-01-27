Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin, Tina; THIS Contestant To Get Eliminated Tomorrow?
Bigg Boss 16 has been hogging the limelight with its continuous twists and turns. And with the grand finale inching closer, the contestants are making sure to become the finalists on the popular reality show. However, the eliminations this week is likely to change the game in the house. For the uninitiated, Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare have been nominated for elimination this week. Needless to say, speculations are rife about who will be walking out of the house this weekend.
While it is a tough fight to survive this week, Filmibeat conducted a poll to know about the audience's viewpoint about who should be evicted from the show. As per the poll results, it was a close call between Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. However, the poll results suggested that Tina Datta is likely to be evicted from Bigg Boss 16 during the weekend. Yes! Tina Datta got 34.5% votes while Shalin got 33.4% votes. Although an official announcement about the elimination is yet to be made, it is evident that the audience wants Tina Datta out of the game. Well, if the report turned out to be true, it will be a heartbreaking moment for Priyanka given their bond in the house.
Meanwhile, Tina Datta has been making the headlines as she will be on host Farah Khan's radar during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar. As per the promo, Farah, who has replaced Salman Khan for this week, will be seen grilling Tina and Priyanka for allegedly bullying Shalin over his mental health throughout the week. Farah even stated that "Priyanka and Tina's behaviour was disgusting". The promo also suggested that Farah also schooled Tina on her attitude issues and while Tina was seen arguing with the filmmaker, the latter walked out over her.
On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 is likely to have its grand finale in mid-February. The show was earlier supposed to pull its curtains down in January 2023. However, it got an extension of four weeks.
