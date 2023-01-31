Bigg Boss 16: THIS Evicted Contestant To Feature In Sajid Khan’s Next Film? Here’s What We Know

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, which premiered on Colors TV in October 2022, is currently in its last leg. The controversial reality show is just two weeks away from the grand finale and saw shocking evictions of several popular contestants in the last few weeks.

Earlier this month, two prominent members of Shiv Thakare and his mandali, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik left the Bigg Boss house due to professional commitments. Ever since then, their fans are missing them.

For the unversed, Sajid Khan is currently busy with his next directorial venture. Titled 100%, the film features John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill in the lead roles.

While the comedy is slated to hit the floors in April this year, the latest buzz suggests that he has signed a Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant for the film. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

Well, we're talking about Soundarya Sharma who won many hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 16 thanks to her strong personality. Two weeks ago, her co-contestants voted her out of the show. According to an ETimes report, Soundarya has now landed a new project after her elimination - a song in the Bollywood film directed by Sajid Khan. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Sajid Khan, who was considered the mastermind of the famous mandali, shared a good bond with Soundarya during their time on the show. In fact, Sajid had even hinted at working with Soundarya in the future, which might have just become a reality.

As reported earlier, many other Bigg Boss 16 contestants have also landed new projects. While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig are a part of Colors TV's Junooniyatt. There are also reports that Abdu Rozik might participate in Big Brother UK whereas Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta too are rumoured to have bagged a TV show and a South film respectively.

Bigg Boss 16 has proven to be a lucky platform for many of its contestants. Despite being eliminated from the show, Soundarya's beauty and strong personality have not gone unnoticed. In several interviews after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, she shared that she misses her time on the show and the close relationships she formed with other contestants, such as Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Keep watching this space for more updates!