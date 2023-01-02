Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala Wants THESE 2 Contestants To Win & Shalin-Tina Aren't In His List

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: After the shocking removal of Ankit Gupta last week, Left Right Left star Vikas Manaktala became the latest contestant of Salman Khan's reality show to get evicted.

In several interviews after bidding goodbye to the Bigg Boss house, the actor made his displeasure clear about the game of Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam.

Recently, in a conversation with his fans in a Twitter space with The Khabri, the popular handle which provides details related to Bigg Boss 16, Vikas talked about his favourite contestant whom he wants to see as the show's winner.

He took the names of two popular contestants and neither Shalin Bhanot nor Tina Datta is on this list. Yes, you read that right!