Bigg Boss 16 | Ankit Gupta's Sweet Message For Priyanka Choudhary As She Gets Nominated: I'm Going To...

Bigg Boss 16 Eviction: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta hogged all the limelight when they were together in Salman Khan's reality show. Ankit Gupta's elimination became the talk of the town as the netizens believe that he was evicted in an unfair manner. From running a social media campaign for the Udaariyaan actor to visiting the head office of Colors channel, the fans left no stone unturned to request the makers to bring Ankit as a wildcard contestant in Bigg Boss 16.

BIGG BOSS 16: ANKIT GUPTA'S MESSAGE FOR PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY

Although Ankit Gupta is not a part of the game anymore, he is supporting his close friend Priyanka Choudhary. On Thursday (January 26), he shared the cutest message for Priyanka as she got nominated for eviction this week. Like a true friend, he extended support to the TV diva on social media.

Our hearts are melting as we cannot help but gush over his video message for PCC. Wondering what he said? Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: Priyanka Choudhary Nominated Priyanka Choudhary has been nominated for elimination this week along with three more contestants. The voting lines have been closed now and the fate of the nominated housemates has been sealed. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer nominated Priyanka in the last episode following which there was a major war of words. The likes of Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Tina Datta are also nominated this week. It remains to be seen which celebrity will bid adieu to the reality show. Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta's Message For Priyanka Choudhary The TV heartthrob shared a video on his Instagram story, asking the fans to vote for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He reminded them that she has been nominated for elimination and the fans can save her by voting in huge numbers for her. Guess what? Ankit Gupta even said that he will also support and vote for her in the game. 'Hey guys, I hope you're doing very well. As you know, Priyanka Choudhary is nominated this week. It's time to show our support and just go and vote for her as much as you can. I am going to vote for her and support her. Let's make the winner of Bigg Boss 16,' Ankit said. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: It's Priyanka Choudhary Vs Shiv Thakare Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare locked horns once again during the nomination episode. From name calling to taking digs, the duo was engaged in a heated argument. After Shiv accused Priyanka of copying Sidharth Shukla, the latter asked him to not take the name of the late actor. While we thought that Priyanka and Shiv might resolve their differences, the two continued to take jibes at each other in the reality show.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

The grand finale of the reality show will be conducted next month. Speculations are rife that the makers might introduce a surprise mid-week eviction during the finale week. Interestingly, Farah Khan has replaced Salman Khan as the host as he is unable to shoot due to other work commitments. The Bollywood superstar will be available for the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 16 on February 12, 2023.

