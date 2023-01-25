Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka-Shiv & 2 Others Nominated But NO EVICTION Will Take Place This Week?

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 is all set to bid goodbye to the viewers in just three weeks. While the controversial reality show was supposed to end in mid-January, it got amazing response from the viewers and got extended for four weeks and is now going to end on February 12.

Now, only eight contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss house who are currently fighting for the winner's trophy - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Archana Gautam.

In tonight's (January 25) episode, the nominations taks will take place after which four popular contestants will get nominated for eviction this week. As per the ongoing buzz, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, and Shalin Bhanot will get nominated this time.

While we still have to watch the episode for confirmation, the latest reports suggest that there will be no elimination this time. Yes, you read that right!

According to a Tellychakkar report, "It seems that this weekend there wouldn't be any elimination and all the contestants would be safe."

Advertisement

Reportedly, all the four nominated participants are strong and evicting one among them would difficult for the makers. But, there's still no confirmation on it.

However, only a few days are left for the much-awaited grand finale and we don't think it's a great idea to not evict anyone this week.

Only five or six BB 16 participants will reach the finale and the makers should eliminate someone in every remaining week. Do you gree? Share your views in the comments section below.

TICKET TO FINALE WEEK STILL BELONGS TO NIMRIT

Currently, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the captain of the Bigg Boss house and she also has the Ticket To Finale Week. In last night's episode, other housemates were given a chance to snatch the powers from her. However, Shiv and Priyanka indulged into a nasty fight and Bigg Boss then cancelled the task.

Now, it'll be interesting to see if they'll get another another chance to win take back Ticket To Finale Week from Nimrit or not.

Keep watching this space for more updates!