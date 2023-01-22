Bigg Boss 16 Eviction: Archana Gautam Breaks Down As Housemates Team Up To Eliminate Soundarya Sharma; WATCH

Archana Gautam Reacts To Soundarya Sharma’s Elimination

On the other hand, Priyanka Choudhary was seen taking Soundarya Sharma's name for elimination. The promo dropped hints that the majority appeared to be okay with this however, Nimrit apparently refused for the same. On the other hand, Archana Gautam broke into tears over the buzz about Soundarya Sharma's elimination. She was seen defending Soundarya stating that the latter does every task with perfection. While an official announcement about Soundarya Sharma's elimination is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, it will certainly be a heartbreaking moment for Archana Gautam.