Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Supports Priyanka, Says 90% Of People Are Surviving By Fighting With Her'

A popular ex-contestant, who often appreciates Priyanka on his YouTube channel, has now stated that the majority of Bigg Boss 16 housemates are surviving in the game by locking horns with the Udaariyaan actress. Yes, you read that right! Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi.

According to a ZEE News report, Manu recently spoke in Priyanka's support and said, "90% log toh ghar main isliye tike hue hai ki woh Priyanka se ladd lete hai. Abb Priyanka se ladai nahi hogi toh aadmi ghar main kese tikega. sochne wali baat hai (90% of people in the house are surviving in the show because they fight with Priyanka, How will they survive in the house if they don't fight her? This is for one to think)."

For the unversed, Manu Punjabi made his TV debut with Life OK's The Bachelorette India: Mere Khayaalon Ki Mallika in 2013 and rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 10 as a commoner contestant. He won many hearts during his stint in the show and came out as the third runner up. Later, he entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger but had to leave due to health issues.

