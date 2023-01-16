Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Makers Charge Abdu Rozik Penalty Amount Of Rs 2 Cr For His Exit? Here's The Truth
Bigg Boss 16 update: Abdu Rozik has been hogging all the limelight ever since he stepped foot outside the BB 16 house. Ardent fans of Salman Khan's hit reality show got emotional after Bigg Boss announced that Abdu Rozik's journey has come to an end. The singer made everyone emotional as he bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 16 housemates during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
A day after Abdu Rozik left the Bigg Boss 16 house, gossip mills started buzzing with the rumours that the makers charged him a hefty amount for his voluntary exit before the grand finale of BB 16. The conjecture about Abdu Rozik confused the viewers of the reality show.
What Rumours Suggested?
According to the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss Tak, the makers charged an amount of Rs 2 crore from Abdu Rozik as he left the show before the finale of Bigg Boss 16.
Bigg Boss bids a goodbye to Sajid Khan with a grand farewell and allows him to exit the show. While they did not give any type of farewell to Abdu Rozik and charged a penalty amount of Rs 2 crore from him for voluntarily exit. Abdu deserved a better goodbye,' the tweet read.
What's The Truth Behind Rumours?
A source close to the show refuted the rumours, stating that such things are never leaked in the media and one must not pay heed to such things.
Another source told Filmibeat, 'The speculations about Abdu Rozik paying Rs 2 crore to the production house and Colors channel are false. The singer fulfilled his professional commitments, as mentioned in his Bigg Boss 16 contract. He didn't renew his contract as he had already committed to certain assignments. As Abdu honoured his commitment and stayed till the date mentioned in the clause, the rumours of him breaking the contract are nothing but false. What to say? Well, it is a figment of someone's imagination.'
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik's Exit Leaves Everyone Emotional
Shiv Thakare broke down into tears as he bid adieu to Abdu Rozik during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. MC Stan, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also got emotional as they said goodbye to their beloved friend in Bigg Boss 16 house.
Mandali suffered another setback as Sajid Khan also walked out of the show, a day after Abdu Rozik's exit. Shiv Thakare even touched Sajid Khan's feet while he left BB 16.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR ABDU ROZIK?
Abdu has confirmed that he will stay in India for a few days before jetting off to the United States and Dubai for his work. The singer will make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The much-awaited flick will hit the silver screens on Eid 2023.
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill will also foray into Hindi cinema with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill and Palak Tiwari.
Will you miss Abdu Rozik in Bigg Boss 16? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat. We look forward to reading your tweets.
Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
