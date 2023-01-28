EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie Co-star Anshu Srivastava Is Proud Of Her, Says 'Can't Deny...'

BIGG BOSS 16 UPDATE: Salman Khan's reality show is getting interesting with every passing day. The contestants are investing their inner selves in making a place for themselves in the finale, leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers. The youngest contestant of the house-Sumbul Touqeer, usually remains in the headlines. Be it her friendship with Shiv Thakare or Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia or her war of words with Priyanka Choudhary or Tina Datta, the Imlie actress has managed to grab eyeballs with her actions.

Actress Anshu Srivastava, who has previously worked in the show Imlie, spoke to Filmibeat about Sumbul's journey in Bigg Boss 16. In an exclusive interview with us, she shared her opinion about the game of her former co-star Sumbul Touqeer. The actress, who is an avid follower of Bigg Boss, praised Sumbul for playing the game with dignity and grace and not shouting like other contestants.

Talking about her co-star's game plan, Anshu says,"Sumbul is the youngest contestant in the house and we can't deny that people surrounded by her have a lot of experience and are more mature than her. Despite that, she is truly a fighter. Unlike others, at least she is showing her real self on-screen. Sumbul speaks little but when she does, it creates fireworks in the house. She is making sure to put her best foot forward and give it all to the game."

Anshu lastly adds,"I have seen good progress in her game and we all are proud of her. Recently, during the nomination task, we all got to see her savage avatar. Even in the midst of chaos in the house, she has continued to stay real in the house and that's what everyone likes about her."

Professionally, she was a part of Bollywood movies like 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Is she Raju'. She has also worked in shows like 'Vidya', 'Kuldeepak', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' and 'Imlie.'