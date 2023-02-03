Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Spills Beans About Sumbul Touqeer’s Wedding; Says ‘Mujhe Lagta Hai….’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been making heads turn ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 16. She has been the youngest contestant on the popular reality show and also created a record of becoming the first teenager to stay inside the BB house for over 120 days. Clearly, Sumbul has been winning hearts with her stint on Bigg Boss 16. As her massive fan following has been rooting for her, her rumoured beau Fahmaan Khan is also seen supporting her and cheering for her win. And while Sumbul and Fahmaan's camaraderie continues to make the headlines, we have got hands on a throwback video wherein the Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii actor was seen teasing the young actress.

In an exclusive throwback video with Filmibeat, Fahmaan and Sumbul were quizzed about the Arjun Bijlani's comment on one of their pics wherein he wrote, "Shaadi ka card bhejna zaroor". To this, Fahmaan stated, "Arjun to haath dho ke peeche pada hai humare. arjun darling aadmi hai, he is so funny and so cool. About shaadi ka card, haan... main apna bhej dunga ye apna bhej degi". He further quipped saying, "Pehle Sumbul ka card aa jayega. Mujhe lagta hai ki Sumbul bahut jaldi shaadi karne wali hai. Mera to waqt hai bahut. Sumbul ka jab bacha hoga tab shayad.... uske first birthday ke din main shaadi karunga".

While Fahmaan's statement raised the eyebrows, Sumbula clarified, "Nahi yaar aisa kuch bhi nahi hone wala hai... aur Arjun bhaiya ne jo bhi bola, wo masti karte rehte hain". She also claimed that not just Arjun but Rupali Ganguly has also been keen for them to get married soon. To note, Sumbul and Fahmaan haven't made their relationship official and have maintained the 'just friends' stance. Meanwhile, Sumbul is in the danger zone this week as she has been nominated for elimination along with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. It will be interesting to see who will be walking out of the BB house during the weekend.