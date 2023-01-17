Bigg Boss 16: ‘Nahi Jeeti Toh…’ Fahmaan Reacts As Sumbul Creates New Record In Show's History

Colors TV's top-rated reality show Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, is scheduled to end next month. As the grand finale will take place on February 12, the makers as well as contestants are trying their level best to make the show more entertaining.

Amid all this, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has set a new record in the show's history. Her father Touqeer Khan recently claimed that she's the first teenager Bigg Boss contestant to spend more than 100 days on the show.

Now, Sumbul's Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan has reacted to it. Taking to social media, the actor called it a 'proud moment' and called the actress 'fire'.

Taking to Twitter, Fahmaan wrote, "Ain't that a proud moment for us all #SumbulTouqeerKhan is the youngest contestant to survive this long in the #BigBoss house. Ab aur kya hi bolein? Fire hai tu fire @TouqeerSumbul.Jeet ke aana, aur nahi jeeti toh jaldi milenge."

Take a look at his post here:

Sumbul's team reacted to Fahmaan's tweet from her account and replied, "Thank you so much for being a constant supporter of Sumbul. Keep voting for her."

Keep watching this space for more updates!