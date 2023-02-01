Bigg Boss 16: Here’s how Fahmaan Khan Is Planning To Welcome Sumbul Touqeer Khan Post The Show

Bigg Boss 16 is just a couple of days away from its grand finale and excitement for the big night is highly anticipated. Amid this, the popular reality show witnessed its last nomination of the season recently following which Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan were nominated for elimination just ahead of the grand finale. And while there are speculations about who will get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 this week, fans are undoubtedly rooting for their favourite contestant. Amid this, it is reported that Sumbul's rumoured beau Fahmaan Khan has planned a special surprise for her post her stint on the show.

As per a report published in Bollywood Life, Fahmaan, who has been rooting for Sumbul, will be taking a small break from the shooting of his show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii post the Imlie actress' stint on Bigg Boss 16. It is reported that Fahmaan will be spending some time with Sumbul and is looking forward to listening to know about the actress' well being and her journey on the popular reality show. This isn't all. The media reports also suggested that Fahmaan is also planning a special dinner for Sumbul where they will enjoy the actress' favourite meal together.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sumbul has been making the headlines as according to Bigg Boss, she was the reason for the mandali's nomination as she took the maximum time to complete the task. On the other hand, she also came on the radar of several viewers for not standing up for herself during the ticket to finale week task. Talking about it, Kamya Punjabi took a jib at her and tweeted, "It's was TTFT each one of them shud try to win! Priyanka cudnt do much for herself so she tried to create a rift in mandali it has nothing to do with Sumbul, I would say well played! Shalin, Shiv n Nimrit tried to save themselves which is very good but What did Sumbul do?"