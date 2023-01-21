Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Khan, Rajiv Adatia REACT As Shalin Bhanot Talks About 'Reputation' In Front Of Salman

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shalin Bhanot has been hogging all the limelight ever since he engaged in a heated argument with Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary. Yesterday, he grabbed all eyeballs after he had a long discussion with Bigg Boss in the confession. From talking about minimum guarantee of Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer to threatening to quit the show, the actor set several tongues wagging with his behaviour.

From Faisal Khan to Rajiv Adatia, several celebs shared their views about the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, expressing their displeasure over the way Shalin Bhanot conducted himself. While Shalin fans supported him, the celebs didn't seem to like his recent antics in BB 16 house.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will telecast next month on Colors channel. The show received an extension of four weeks and hence, the finale episode also got postponed for a month. Top six finalists will compete for the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16 and there are chances that the makers might introduce a surprise mid-week eviction in the finale week.

