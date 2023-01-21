Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Khan, Rajiv Adatia REACT As Shalin Bhanot Talks About 'Reputation' In Front Of Salman
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shalin Bhanot has been hogging all the limelight ever since he engaged in a heated argument with Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary. Yesterday, he grabbed all eyeballs after he had a long discussion with Bigg Boss in the confession. From talking about minimum guarantee of Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer to threatening to quit the show, the actor set several tongues wagging with his behaviour.
From Faisal Khan to Rajiv Adatia, several celebs shared their views about the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, expressing their displeasure over the way Shalin Bhanot conducted himself. While Shalin fans supported him, the celebs didn't seem to like his recent antics in BB 16 house.
BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE
On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will telecast next month on Colors channel. The show received an extension of four weeks and hence, the finale episode also got postponed for a month. Top six finalists will compete for the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16 and there are chances that the makers might introduce a surprise mid-week eviction in the finale week.
What do you have to say about Salman Khan grilling Shalin Bhanot on Weekend Ka Vaar? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.
Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
- Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Sent In BB House Trolled For Liking NSFW Post, People Say ‘Koi Dhang Ka Banda…’
- Bigg Boss 16: 5 Reasons Why Tina Datta Is The Most Stylish Contestant Of Salman Khan’s Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ekta Kapoor Signs THIS Contestant For Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2?
- Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Challenges KGF 2 In Advance Booking; Sushant's Birth Anniversary
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fans Say 'Karma Hit Her' As Tina Datta Cries In Front Of Salman, Wishes To QUIT
- Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman REACTS As Shalin Bhanot Asks For Voluntary Exit, Says 'Suffered Anxiety Attacks'
- After Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta Is Set To Enter THIS Popular Colors Show? Here's What We Know!
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Praises Sumbul Touqeer Khan For Her ‘Main Nahi Badli’ Statement
- Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Asks Sumbul Touqeer To Improve Relationship With Mom, Here's How She REACTED - WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia Shuts Down Trolls Perfectly As He Calls Priyanka Choudhary A ‘Sherni’
- Tina Datta’s Obsession Is Permanent: Fans Of Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Slams Actress For Her ‘Personal’ Remarks
- Bigg Boss 16: Is Priyanka Choudhary Missing Ankit Gupta Inside BB House? Sreejita De Reveals The Truth