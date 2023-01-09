Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Ankit Gupta REACTS As Fan Wishes To See Him Bond With Priyanka Choudhary's Brother

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: The moment is finally here. Fans have bene eagerly waiting for the reunion of Priyanka Choudhary and her brother Yogesh Choudhary ever since it was confirmed that the latter will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house as a special guest during the family week segment. While the episode is yet to go on air on Colors channel, fans have already made a demand on social media.