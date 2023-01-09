‘Bilkul Jiju Pe Gaya Hai' Bigg Boss 16 Fans Think Priyanka's Brother Is Ankit Gupta's Carbon Copy

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Colors TV's hit reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is moving rapidly towards its end. As the grand finale is set to take place on February 12, the makers have finally called in the family members of all the contestants.

As shown in the latest promo, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary, Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare, and Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house in tonight's (January 9) episode.

As soon as the promo was unveiled, Bigg Boss fans went crazy as the reunion episodes of Bigg Boss contestants with their families have been among the major highlights of every season. Interestingly, fans have been comparing Priyanka's brother to Ankit Gupta and are calling him the Udaariyaan star's carbon copy.