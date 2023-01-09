‘Bilkul Jiju Pe Gaya Hai' Bigg Boss 16 Fans Think Priyanka's Brother Is Ankit Gupta's Carbon Copy
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Colors TV's hit reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, is moving rapidly towards its end. As the grand finale is set to take place on February 12, the makers have finally called in the family members of all the contestants.
As shown in the latest promo, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary, Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare, and Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house in tonight's (January 9) episode.
As soon as the promo was unveiled, Bigg Boss fans went crazy as the reunion episodes of Bigg Boss contestants with their families have been among the major highlights of every season. Interestingly, fans have been comparing Priyanka's brother to Ankit Gupta and are calling him the Udaariyaan star's carbon copy.
According to the promo, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets emotional as she finally saw her younger brother Yogesh walking inside the Bigg Boss house. He too gets overwhelmed to see Priyanka after a long time and hugs her. As expected, their reunion turned out to be special for their fans who are now excited to watch the episode.
Yogesh Choudhary Giving ‘Ankit Vibes’?
A lot of Bigg Boss 16 fans are comparing Yogesh to Priyanka's BFF Ankit Gupta. Reacting to the promo, Reacting to it, a social media user tweeted, 'Yogesh toh sachme ankit same Apne jiju pe gaya h. Same ankit vibes. Hasa bhi mushkil se.'
Fans Are Calling Yogesh ‘Ankit 2.0’
Another Twitter user wrote, 'ANKIT 2.0. WELL SAME AS JIJU. ANKIT MISSES YOU PRIYANKA.' A third comment read, 'Why Priyanka brother reminds me of Ankit? Sitting quietly with folded hands and slight smile.' We wonder how Ankit would react to it.
Family Members To Nominate Housemates
Well, the connections of BB 16 contestants are going to play an important role in this week's nomination process. The family members will be staying inside the Bigg Boss house for a day. As shown in the promo, instead of contestants, their families will be asked to nominate other housemates. Now, it'll be interesting to see who among the participants will get nominated for eviction this week.
Ankit Gupta’s Re-Entry In Bigg Boss 16
Ankit Gupta got evicted from the Bigg Boss house two weeks ago and his fans have been continuously demanding his re-entry. In a recent interview, even the actor stated that he would love to re-enter the show. However, he also cleared that the makers haven't yet called him.
