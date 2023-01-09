Bigg Boss 16 Family Week| Farah Khan Trolls Tina Datta, Compares Shalin Bhanot With Mahim: You're Much...

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Guess what just happened when Farah Khan entered the BB 16 house for the special segment. Well, Sajid Khan's sister playfully trolled Tina Datta, saying that she loves Mahim more than Shalin Bhanot. Guess what? Sajid Khan's reaction to his sister's dig took all the limelight.

Drop everything and check out the viral promo that was shared by the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss. Farah took a fun dig at Tina Datta as she met her after entering the Bigg Boss 16 house for the Family Week special episode.

Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Trolls Tina Datta Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Trolls Tina Datta Farah Khan, who entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to support her brother Sajid Khan, interacted with Tina Datta and said that her mother has become a star after coming on the stage. She even took a jibe at Tina and Shalin Bhanot's relationship, comparing him to Mahim. 'Your mother has become a star. Mummy aayi hai, Shalin ki mummy ke saath jhagda kiya hai (Your mother has come, she has fought with Shalin's mom). You are much nicer to Mahim than to Shalin,' Farah told Tina Datta. Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Reacts As Farah Trolls Tina & Shalin Sajid Khan, who has often faced flak for his comments about other contestants, laughed as his sister trolled Tina Datta, stating that the actress is 'much nicer' to the Saint Bernard as compared to Shalin Bhanot, with whom she shares a love-and-hate relationship. The promo from the upcoming episode is going viral on the internet. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, Shalin's Equation Changes Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, Shalin's Equation Changes Salman Khan slammed Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, claiming that they are confused about their bond. The Bollywood superstar said that their relationship appeared as 'fake' on the small screen, reminding them to play their individual games. After the weekend episode, Tina maintained a safe distance form Shalin and even said that she could never enter into a relationship with him as he reminded her of her former aggressive boyfriend.

Are you excited for Family Week in Bigg Boss 16? What do you have to say about Farah Khan's comments about Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.