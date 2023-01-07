Bigg Boss 16: Makers Didn’t Invite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Family Members? Here’s What We Know
Bigg Boss 16 Update: As Colors TV's controversial reality show is finally marching towards its finale, the makers have finally invited the family members of all the contestants this Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.
In the latest promo of Bigg Boss, the family members of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, Shalini Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sreejita De among other contestants are seen interacting with Salman on the stage.
However, the fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aren't happy as they couldn't find anyone from her family in the segment with the Bollywood superstar. Hasn't the Bigg Boss team invited the Udaariyaan star's connection for the family week? Here's everything you need to know.
Priyanka Fans Express Displeasure On Social Media
After seeing the promo, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans have been slamming the Bigg Boss 16 makers. Reacting to it, a social media user tweeted, 'Family week !! #BiggBoss16 Why they didn't call Priyanka's family members? still giving no importance....why?'
If Not Family, Makers Should’ve Called Ankit Gupta?
Another wrote, 'If #PriyankaChaharChoudhary𓃵 family won't be able to come... Then why you didn't call #AnkitGupta as a family member? At least someone should be there.. for Priyanka... BiggBoss ColorsTV hope these family member should understand she is also the kid of someone.'
Priyanka’s Brother Will Be A Part Of Family Segment
However, that's not true. According to reports, the family segment has already been shot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary was a part of it. While he may not be a part of the segment with Salman, the young lad indeed entered the BB house. Yes, you read that right!
Yogesh Praised Sister Priyanka After Entering BB 16 House
As per the ongoing buzz, Yogesh recently entered Bigg Boss 16 house and praised her sister Priyanka a lot. He also appreciated her for holding her ground in every difficult situation. However, an official confirmation is still awaited as the makers haven't yet released any promo.
Yogesh Called Priyanka A ‘Winner’
According to the popular Twitter handle, The Khabri, Yogesh said, 'My sister is already a winner everyone is loving her and most importantly she is doing what she wants so yes she is already our winner.' Keep watching this space for more updates related to the family week.
- Entertainment Live Updates: SRK’s Pathaan Gets U/A Certificate; Shiv Thakare’s Aai Targets Priyanka
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week | Shiv Thakare's Aai Says Priyanka, Archana Are 'Threat' To Him: Uske Muh Pe...
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Jhalak Winner Says 'Sajid Khan's Conversation With Sumbul Touqeer On Dad's Marriage Was...'
- ‘Woh Cheez Kabhi Telecast Nahi…’ BB 16’s Ankit Gupta On Sajid Claiming He Shared Priyanka’s Secrets With Him
- Junooniyatt: Who Is Ankit Gupta's New Heroine Neha Rana? Here's Everything You Need To Know
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's OLD PIC Of Partying With Shalin's EX-Wife Resurfaces Amid Their 'Fake' Romance
- Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Takes A Witty Jibe At Shalin Bhanot For Losing Ration To Save Tina Datta
- Entertainment News Updates: Shehzada Trailer To Be Attached With Pathaan, Salman Khan To School Tina Datta
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fans SLAM Sajid Khan For Discussing Her Father's Second Marriage: What Crap...
- Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi Lauds Archana Gautam As She Changes The Game Against Shalin-Tina
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Asks Archana Gautam To Leave The House? Here’s What We Know
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Go 'Ab Maza Ayega' As They Say Shiv Thakare 'EXPOSED' Shalin Bhanot's Fake Medical Reasons