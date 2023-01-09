Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: After Priyanka & Shiv, Family Members Of THESE 3 Contestants To Enter Today
Advertisement
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: The most-awaited task of the sixteenth season of Colors TV's hit reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally started after several delays. The
The family members of Bigg Boss contestants have finally started entering the house and will be staying inside the house for a day. As shown in the latest promos. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary, Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare, and Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan entered yesterday.
After staying inside the Bigg Boss house for a day, they'll finally exit today. As per the going buzz, family members of three other popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants will enter today. Yes, you read that right!
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s Mother Shares A Special Message For Him; Showers Love On Nimrit, Abdu Rozik
- BB16: Nimrit ’s Dad Hits Back At Priyanka’s Team Post Their Official Statement; Says ‘A True Winner Is….’
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal Dismiss Pregnancy Rumours, Farah Khan Enters BB16
- Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta Says Shalin Bhanot Reminds Her Of Aggressive EX Boyfriend: He Was Also...
- ‘Bilkul Jiju Pe Gaya Hai' Bigg Boss 16 Fans Think Priyanka's Brother Is Ankit Gupta's Carbon Copy
- Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik To Walk Out Of Salman Khan's Show This Week?
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Beats Shiv Thakare; Becomes 1st Contestant To Hit Huge Milestone Outside BB House
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Priyanka Choudhary Gets Teary Eyed As She Hugs Her Brother Yogesh
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Pics From Shiv Thakare’s Reunion With Aai Go Viral, Priyanka’s Unmissable Reaction
- Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Reveals Ankit Gupta’s Special Message For Priyanka Choudhary
- Bigg Boss 16: Is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia In LOVE With Shiv Thakare? Viral Promo Leaves Fans Confused
- Bigg Boss 16: 'Tina Se Plz Dur Rahe...' Say Fans As Shalin Bhanot's Mom Shares SPECIAL Message For Him - WATCH
Read more...