Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: After Priyanka & Shiv, Family Members Of THESE 3 Contestants To Enter Today

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: The most-awaited task of the sixteenth season of Colors TV's hit reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally started after several delays. The

The family members of Bigg Boss contestants have finally started entering the house and will be staying inside the house for a day. As shown in the latest promos. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary, Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare, and Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan entered yesterday.

After staying inside the Bigg Boss house for a day, they'll finally exit today. As per the going buzz, family members of three other popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants will enter today. Yes, you read that right!