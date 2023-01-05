Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Not Shiv Thakare's Sister, THIS Family Member To Enter Salman’s Show
The grand finale of Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is scheduled to take place in February. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sajid Khan among others are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house.
As revealed earlier, the makers are finally planning for the family week. Recently, there were rumours that Shiv Thakare's sister Manish will be entering the show. However, the latest buzz suggests that she's not going to be there for him and someone special from his family will be seen on the show.
Shiv Thakare’s Mother To Enter
According to Bigg Boss Tak, not Shiv Thakare's sister, his mother is going to meet him inside the Bigg Boss house. Yes, you read that right!
Family Members In Upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar
The tweet read, 'BREAKING! All Contestants family members are called in today's #WeekendKaVaar shoot #ShivThakare Aai is coming!!!!' However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Families Of Shalin-Tina & Sreejita
Recently, several reports suggested that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's mother along with Sreejita De's fiance Michale will be gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar. Looks like, not just them, family members of all the housemates will be appearing for the family week. Reportedly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary will be meeting her inside the Bigg Boss house.
Shiv Thakare’s Reunion With His Mother
For the unversed, Shiv Thakare's mother had entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house as well during the family week. It was an emotional moment for Shiv as well as his fans. After reading about this development, his well-wishers will surely get excited to witness their reunion once again after three long months.
Shiv Thakare - A Strong Contender
Shiv Thakare has been winning hearts ever since his entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house. The hit reality show has made him a household name and he is counted among the strongest players. He has already won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Now, it'll be interesting to see if he'll walk away with the winner's trophy or not.
