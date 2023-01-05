Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Not Shiv Thakare's Sister, THIS Family Member To Enter Salman’s Show

Shiv Thakare’s Mother To Enter

According to Bigg Boss Tak, not Shiv Thakare's sister, his mother is going to meet him inside the Bigg Boss house. Yes, you read that right!

Family Members In Upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar

The tweet read, 'BREAKING! All Contestants family members are called in today's #WeekendKaVaar shoot #ShivThakare Aai is coming!!!!' However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Families Of Shalin-Tina & Sreejita

Recently, several reports suggested that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's mother along with Sreejita De's fiance Michale will be gracing the Weekend Ka Vaar. Looks like, not just them, family members of all the housemates will be appearing for the family week. Reportedly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary will be meeting her inside the Bigg Boss house.

Shiv Thakare’s Reunion With His Mother

For the unversed, Shiv Thakare's mother had entered the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house as well during the family week. It was an emotional moment for Shiv as well as his fans. After reading about this development, his well-wishers will surely get excited to witness their reunion once again after three long months.

Shiv Thakare - A Strong Contender

Shiv Thakare has been winning hearts ever since his entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house. The hit reality show has made him a household name and he is counted among the strongest players. He has already won the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. Now, it'll be interesting to see if he'll walk away with the winner's trophy or not.