Bigg Boss 16 Family Week | Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Yogesh's Sweet Message: She Is Already Winner...
Advertisement
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: The wait is finally over. The family members of Bigg Boss 16 contestants have already shot for the special segment in Salman Khan's reality show. Yes, you read that right! We had earlier informed you that Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary will enter the BB 16 house as a special guest.
The young lad supported his sister, praising her for staying strong despite the ups and down. He called the Udaariyaan actress a 'winner' and cheered for her in the game. Can you guess what he said on the show?
Grab a bowl of popcorn and read to know what Yogesh Choudhary said in Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar.
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Says 'Have Told Priyanka Choudhary Game Plan' As He Reacts To 'Paid PR' Accusation
- Bigg Boss 16 | Vikas Manaktala Reacts To Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Choudhary's Relationship: Unke Liye To Main...
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Reveals His Top 3 Finalists, Names Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan And...
- BB16: Who Is Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother Yogesh Choudhary? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Him
- Will You Be My Girlfriend?: Shalin Bhanot 'Proposes' Bigg Boss 16 Member In Front Of Priyanka Choudhary. WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16 Fans Call Tina Datta 'Dhaakad Girl' As She Supports Priyanka, Tells Sajid Not To Threaten Her
- Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Shares Cutest Video With Priyanka As He Reacts To 'Audience Wants Priyankit' Trend
- Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Priyanka Choudhary’s Net Worth Is More Than Sumbul Touqueer & Nimrit Ahluwalia?
- Don't Need...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Sajid Khan Says Priyanka Choudhary Is Using Abdu Rozik For Footage
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fan Calls Shekhar Suman 'Idiot' For Favouring Priyanka Choudhary. His Reply
- Bigg Boss 16 Nominations: Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer & 6 More Contestants Nominated? What We Know
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination | Priyanka Choudhary's Shocking Reaction On Tina-Shalin's Relationship: Dono Bahut...
Read more...