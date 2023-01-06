Bigg Boss 16 Family Week | Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Yogesh's Sweet Message: She Is Already Winner...

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: The wait is finally over. The family members of Bigg Boss 16 contestants have already shot for the special segment in Salman Khan's reality show. Yes, you read that right! We had earlier informed you that Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary will enter the BB 16 house as a special guest.

The young lad supported his sister, praising her for staying strong despite the ups and down. He called the Udaariyaan actress a 'winner' and cheered for her in the game. Can you guess what he said on the show?

Grab a bowl of popcorn and read to know what Yogesh Choudhary said in Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar.