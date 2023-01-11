Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: EX Contestant SLAMS Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia As She Says Dad Badgers Her: Didn't Like
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been hogging all the limelight ever since the makers released a new promo where she is seen expressing her displeasure with her father. The Choti Sarrdaariyaan seemed to not like the way her dad talked about her connection with 'Mandali' and how she needs to play her own game.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got emotional during her conversation with her father and said that he always badgers her. After the promo went viral, netizens and celebrities shared their opinions on the same on social media.
A former Bigg Boss contestant posted a tweet, reacting to the viral video and stating his thoughts over Nimrit and her dad's conversation.
