Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Farah Khan Breaks Down On Meeting Sajid Khan; Says ‘Mummy is….’

Bigg Boss 16 has never disappointed its viewers and there are no second thoughts about it. After a dhamakedar weekend ka vaar episode with Salman Khan, the popular reality show will be witnessing an emotional ride as the family members of the contestants will be entering the show. Among the first ones to enter BB house happens to be Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan. The ace filmmaker will be entering the house to support Sajid and is quite proud of his game on Bigg Boss 16. To note, the brother-sister duo even had an emotional moment on the show.

This happened after Farah Khan entered the house and went on to hug Sajid from behind. The brother sister duo broke into tears after meeting each other. Later, Farah also shared their mother's special message for Sajid and said, "Mumma is so proud of you". She later went on to hug Abdu Rozik Mc Stan and Shiv Thakare and stated that he has got brothers in them. She said, "Mai ek bhai chod ke gayi thi, teen bhai le ke ja rhi hu". The filmmaker sung praises for everyone and told Sajid Khan, "Tu bahut lucky hai tujhe ye mandali mili hai". To note, Farah had also brough a special gift for Abdu as she treated him with Veg Pulao, Khatta Aloo, Yakhni Pulao & Burger.

On the other hand, Farah went on to call Priyanka Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot as Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan respectively of the BB house. Besides, Farah also named Archana Gautam as the 'teekhi mirchi'. This isn't all. Farah has also invited all the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 to party at her residence after the finale of the popular reality show. It will be interesting to see if Sajid's game will change post Farah Khan's arrival on Bigg Boss 16.