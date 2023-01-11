Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: THIS Contestant's Mother Calls Shiv Thakare The 'Rockstar' Of BB House

Bigg Boss 16 Update: As the family week is currently going on in Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss, the parents and relatives of all the contestants are entering the BB house this week.

On Monday, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary, Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, and Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare entered the show amd stayed with the housemates for a day.

On Tuesday, MC Stan's mother Wahida ji, Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father Gurpreet Singh Ahluwalia entered and are staying inside with contestants.

After their exit in tonight's (December 11) episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's mothers will make their entries in the Bigg Boss house. Tina's mother isn't liking her confusing relationship with Shalin and she clearly conveyed it in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

While the show's loyal viewers are expecting some fireworkss between both the mothers, the latest buss suggests that one of them will praise Shiv Thakare. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

According to Bigg Boss Tak, the popular Twitter handle that shares all the updates related to Bigg Boss 16, Shalin's mother will call Shiv the 'rockstar' of the BB 16 house.

The tweet read, "Tonight's Episode - #ShalinBhanot's mother calls Shiv Thakare a rockstar of #BiggBoss16. She gently tells MC Stan that she doesn't like seeing him fight with Shalin."

Take a look at the post below: