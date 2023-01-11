Shiv Thakare Ki Aai Ne Toh Hame...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As His Team Shares Heartfelt Note For His Mother
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week episodes turned out to be tear-jerker as the contestants met their family members after a long time. Fans couldn't help but gush over the reunion of Shiv Thakare and his Aai after 100 days. The mother-son shared an adorable moment as they met each other inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv की आई ने Family Week के बाद Priyanka, Sajid, Stan पर किए बड़े खुलासे! | FilmiBeat
We will be lying if we say we didn't shed a tear. It was indeed an emotional moment as Shiv Thakare showered his mom with love. His beloved Aai granted her blessings to every Bigg Boss 16 contestant, warming the strings of our hearts.
