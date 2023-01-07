Bigg Boss 16 Family Week | Shiv Thakare's Aai Says Priyanka, Archana Are 'Threat' To Him: Uske Muh Pe...

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: We cannot wait for the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode as the family members of the contestants will be seen interacting with Salman Khan on the stage. Before entering the main house, the family members shot for a special segment with the Bollywood superstar. We had earlier informed you that Shiv Thakare's Aai aka his beloved mother will be seen in Bigg Boss 16 house. While gossip mills suggested that his sister Manisha Thakare will join him in the show, his mom shot for an episode on Thursday (January 5).

Shiv Thakare's mother Ashatai Thakare stole all the limelight as she made an entry on stage. Can you guess what she said about Shiv's competitor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary while talking to Salman Khan? Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

Do you think Shiv Thakare can emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Advertisement

Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss 16 updates.