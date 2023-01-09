Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s Mother Shares A Special Message For Him; Showers Love On Nimrit, Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16, which is known for its intense and ugly fights, is set to witness some heartwarming moments as the popular reality show is set to have a family week. This week, the housemates' family members will be entering the house to support their loved ones. Amid this, Shiv Thakare's mother has been making the headlines as she will be entering the BB house tonight and his massive fan following is over the moon over the mother-son duo. To note, Shiv's mother will be in the house for a couple of hours.

As per the recent promo, Shiv was seen getting emotional as he saw his mother entering the BB house. It was a heartwarming moment when his mother came and hug him and it did make us go aww. Interestingly, Shiv's mother had a special message for him on the show. She told him that he shouldn't cry and just focus on winning Bigg Boss 16. Shiv's mother said, "Acha khel raha hai tu. Rona nahi, rone ke liye nahi aaya hai tu. Kis liye aaya hai, jeetne ke liye". Shiv was undoubtedly over the moon hugging his mom after a long time. On the other hand, Shiv's aayi was seen showering immense love on Abdu and it melted our hearts. She was also seen singing praises for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and said, "Nimrit, bahut samajhdaar beti hai meri. Tu acha khel rahi, bahar ki chinta mat karna".

Take a look at Shiv's mother's message for him:

Apart from Shiv's mother, Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan had also entered Bigg Boss 16 to support the filmmaker. She was all praises for Shiv, MC Stan and Abdu and called them her brothers. Besides, Farah even heaped praises for Priyanka Choudhary and called her Deepika Padukone of the BB house.