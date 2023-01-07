Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Here’s When Shiv Thakare’s Mother & Priyanka’s Brother Will Enter The BB House

Bigg Boss 16 Update: The long wait of viewers is coming to an end as the makers of Salman Khan's controversial reality show have finally set the stage for the much-awaited family week.

As reported earlier, the makers have invited the family members of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, and other contestants to enter the BB house as a part of the segment.

Every year, Bigg Boss fans excitedly wait for the family week which makes everyone emotional. Since all of us are ready to witness the reunion of all the contestants with their families, several interesting details related to the task are currently doing the rounds on social media.

According to reports, the family segment is going to continue for the whole week. Yes, you read that right!