Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Pics From Shiv Thakare’s Reunion With Aai Go Viral, Priyanka’s Unmissable Reaction

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare's Aai Enters BB 16 house

The moment is finally here. Shiv Thakare's mother Asha Tai has entered the Bigg Boss 16 house in style, giving us a picture-perfect moment that we will cherish forever.

Shiv Thakare got emotional as he saw his mom make an entry in the BB 16 house. Their heartwarming reunion will definitely make you go aww. Just like the fans, we are also using tissue papers to wipe off the tears.

Priyanka Choudhary Is Also In The Frame

Guess what? Priyanka Choudhary also got emotional as she saw Shiv Thakare hugging his mother during the Family Week episode. The Udaariyaan actress was seen smiling while watching the reunion of the mother-son duo after over 100 days.

Shiv Thakare showered his mother with love, kisses and hugs as he met her after a long time.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 16: Pics From Shiv Thakare's Reunion With Aai Are Too Cute To Be Missed

Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary and Shiv Thakare's mother entered the Bigg Boss 16 house as special guests during the Family Week. Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan also came into the show to support her brother Sajid Khan, who is participating in the reality show.