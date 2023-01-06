Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: THIS Contestant's Fiancé Calls Priyanka Choudhary 'Best Player' In Front Of Salman

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: We have an amazing news for all fans of Priyanka Choudhary. Guess what a family member of a contestant praised the Udaariyaan actress in front of Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Yes, you read that right!

As part of the Family Week, the makers invited the family members of all the housemates, giving them an opportunity to share screen space with Salman Khan and state the points in favour of their loved ones. Guess what? Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became the focal point of the segment and if the recent buzz is to be believed, many family members spoke about her.

Family Members On Priyanka Choudhary Shiv Thakare's Aai (mother) and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father targeted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, stating that she was after their children. When Salman Khan asked the family members about the person, who was a 'threat' to other contestants, Nimrit's father took a dig at Priyanka. He claimed that the Udaariyaan actress has been targeting his daughter Nimrit since the first day. 'Ofcourse Priyanka. She is very insecure of her and she has been targeting Nimrit from day one,' he said. Sreejita De's Fiancé Praises Priyanka Choudhary Sreejita De's Fiancé Praises Priyanka Choudhary According to the official Twitter handle of The Real Khabri, Sreejita De's fiancé appreciated Priyanka Choudhary during the family week. When Salman Khan asked the family members to name the 'Best Player', he Michael Blohm took Priyanka's name, praising the actress for her game plan. Well, love or hate but you cannot debate that Priyanka is ruling the roost on social media. Advertisement Where's Priyanka Choudhary's Brother In Family Week? Where's Priyanka Choudhary's Brother In Family Week? While the makers have dropped an explosive promo for the upcoming episode, the fans wondered why Priyanka Choudhary's brother was not visible in it. Many users are worried about Yogesh's absence from the promo as he didn't feature in it. While Shiv's Aai, Tina Datta's mother, Sreejita's fiance, Sumbul Touqeer's uncle, Shalin Bhanot's mom, Nimrit's dad can be seen in the video, Yogesh is nowhere to be seen.

On a related note, Priyanka Choudhary emerged as the winner of MyGlamm Face of the Season. She won Rs 25 lakh along with a golden opportunity to shoot for an advertisment for the brand with Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor. The actress will shoot the TVC after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16.

Do you agree with Sreejita De's fiance's opinion about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.