Bhai Aapne Toh Kohram...: Sumbul Touqeer's Father REACTS As Her Uncle Enters Bigg Boss 16 House In Family Week

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: We are beaming with joy after seeing the reunion of our favourite BB 16 contestants with their family lovers. After Tina Datta's mother, Shalin Bhanot's mom and Abdu Rozik's friend Just Sul, Sumbul Touqeer's uncle (bade papa) will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house as part of the family week segment. Ahead of the telecast, the makers have released a fun-filled promo on social media, leaving the viewers in splits.

Guess what? Sumbul Touqeer's dearest bade papa playfully trolled the Imlie actress as he made a rocking entry in the show. From singing a show for her to joking how his wife calls him Shemdi (referencing to MC Stan's comment), Sumbul's uncle Eqbal Khan left the Bigg Boss 16 housemates in splits.

What do you have to say about the Family Week in Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more updates.