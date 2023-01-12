True Mahishmati: Tina Datta's Mom Hugging Sreejita De In Bigg Boss 16 Sparks Hilarious Meme Fest On Twitter

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Internet users have not been able to keep calm ever since Tina Datta's mother Madhumita Datta entered the BB 16 house. The Uttaran actress' mom won millions of hearts with her sweetness and beautiful smile. From treating the contestants with rasgullas to showering them with blessings, Madhumita Datta stole all the limelight in yesterday's episode.

Guess what? Tina Datta's mother's entry in the Bigg Boss 16 house sparked a hilarious meme fest on Twitter. Meme makers had a field day as they did what they do the best- share rib-tickling memes.

Just like Farah Khan said, Tina Datta's mom proved that she is indeed a star with swag and confidence. We bet you will also end up enjoying the funny memes that are floating on Twitter. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session. The credit for the cute meme fest goes to only Tina's mom. Indeed, she is the cutest.

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Tina Datta's Mom Hugs Sreejita De By Mistake Tina Datta's mom, who entered the Bigg Boss 16 house while singing Ekla Cholo Re, ended up hugging Sreejita De as she assumed to her daughter. While Archana Gautam continued to say that Tina's mom hugged Sreejita by mistake, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and others didn't believe her. Archana Gautam had to ask Madhumita Datta if she hugged Sreejita by mistake or not. Mrs Datta had the cutest reply as she said that Sree is also like her daughter. Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Imitates Tina Datta's Mom Archana Gautam, who is rightfully called the entertainer of Bigg Boss 16, imitated Tina Datta's mother as she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house and hugged Sreejita De, assuming her to be Tina. After making everyone laugh with her antics, the actress-politician killed it with her comic timing. Advertisement Ali Asgar's Tweet on Archana Gautam The Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor praised Archana Gautam, saying that she made him laugh his heart out as she reacted to Tina's mom 'galatfehmi' hug to Sreejita. 'Laughed my heart out...Archana , how she reacted to Tina's mom galatfehmi hug to Sreejita,' Ali Asgar aka Dadi from Comedy Nights With Kapil wrote on Twitter. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's Mom Sparks Meme Fest We bet you will also laugh out loud after reading the tweets and memes that have been shared after Tina Datta's mother's entry in Bigg Boss 16. From comparing her to Baahubali's Mahishmati to calling her 'Boss lady', fans have flooded Twitter with several memes. One user wrote, 'True Mahismati, Madhumita aunty.' Bigg Boss 16 Fans Share Memes A Twitter user has shared the reaction of the contestants when Tina Datta's mother hugged Sreejita during the family week. The meme says it all and you will agree with us. When Tina's mom hugged Sreejita. Other contestant,' the caption for the post read.

On a related note, Tina Datta has been saved from nomination this week. However, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer are in the danger zone and one of them might get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.

After Tina Datta's mom leaves the house, Sreejita De's fiance, Sumbul Touqeer's bade papa (uncle) and Soundarya Sharma's mother will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house.

What do you have to say about the memes and Archana Gautam's reaction? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

