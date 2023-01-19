Bigg Boss 16 Family Week TRP: Salman Khan's Show Gets BLOCKBUSTER Ratings- HIGHEST For The Season. Find Out

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week TRP: Salman Khan's reality show has managed to create ripples on the TRP charts, securing the number six position in week 2 of 2023. The BARC TRP ratings have been released on Thursday (January 19) and we have a new winner in the form of BB 16. Guess what? Bigg Boss 16 has emerged as the most popular non-fiction show across all leading GECs, defeating the likes of Indian Idol 13, MasterChef India 7, Shark Tank India 2 and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week segment turned out to be a blockbuster affair as it received amazing ratings from Monday-Friday, the highest for weekdays episode for the season. Yes, you read that right!

While Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have touched the 2.2 TRP mark, weekdays never registered a rating of 2.2. It in indeed a massive achievement for Colors channel and the production house.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will air on February 12, 2023 on Colors channel. As the show received an extension for four weeks, the finale was also postponed for a month. It remains to be seen which celebrity will lift the winner's trophy.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.