Bigg Boss 16: Fan Tells Shekhar Suman Shiv Thakare Will Be Winner Of Salman's Show. Actor Replies 'If He...'
Bigg Boss 16 update: Shekhar Suman shared a cryptic post on Friday (January 6), capturing the attention of the viewers on social media. While netizens wondered if the actor was talking about Priyanka Choudhary or Shiv Thakare in his tweet, the ardent fans of the show responded to him by asking him to extend support to their favourite.
Guess what a fan even made a bold prediction about the winner of Bigg Boss 16. She showed her support to Shiv Thakare, claiming that he will lift the winner's trophy during the grand finale of BB 16.
Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Shares Cryptic Post
Shekhar Suman shared a post, stating that the audience is clever enough to know the strategies and planning of the housemates inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Without taking names, he posted a tweet, leaving the internet guessing.
'Junta is much smarter than all of them put together. They know that all of them will eventually play Brutus to each other and fall like nine pins...except one, the most honest heart❤️ the winner,' he wrote on the micro-blogging site.
Can Shiv Thakare Become Bigg Boss 16 Winner? Shekhar Shares Views
You will be happy to know that Shekhar Suman also supported Shiv Thakare on Twitter after a fan said that he would emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.
Responding to him, the Movers and Shakers host tweeted, 'If he deserves it which he does, then he will.' He said that the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner deserves to win the reality show as he is a worthy contender.
Bigg Boss 16: Goat Player Shiv Thakare Trends On Twitter
Guess what? Goat Player Shiv Thakare trended on Twitter with over 1.97 million tweets as fans showed their support to the reality TV star. They expressed their love and blessings for the Marathi Mulga, saying that he will win the reality show by defeating other contestants.
Do you think Shiv Thakare can emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
