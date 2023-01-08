Bigg Boss 16: Fan Tells Shekhar Suman Shiv Thakare Will Be Winner Of Salman's Show. Actor Replies 'If He...'

Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Shares Cryptic Post

Shekhar Suman shared a post, stating that the audience is clever enough to know the strategies and planning of the housemates inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Without taking names, he posted a tweet, leaving the internet guessing.

'Junta is much smarter than all of them put together. They know that all of them will eventually play Brutus to each other and fall like nine pins...except one, the most honest heart❤️ the winner,' he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Can Shiv Thakare Become Bigg Boss 16 Winner? Shekhar Shares Views

You will be happy to know that Shekhar Suman also supported Shiv Thakare on Twitter after a fan said that he would emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

Responding to him, the Movers and Shakers host tweeted, 'If he deserves it which he does, then he will.' He said that the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner deserves to win the reality show as he is a worthy contender.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 16: Goat Player Shiv Thakare Trends On Twitter

Guess what? Goat Player Shiv Thakare trended on Twitter with over 1.97 million tweets as fans showed their support to the reality TV star. They expressed their love and blessings for the Marathi Mulga, saying that he will win the reality show by defeating other contestants.