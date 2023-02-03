Bigg Boss 16: Fans Praise Priyanka Choudhary For Not Complaining Despite Face & Hand Bruises In Torture Task

The latest episodes of Bigg Boss 16 were intense as the torture task nearly injured the contestants. Where all housemates were cribbing and complaining about their injuries, Priyanka was casually seen applying a mix of turmeric on her wounds and completing her chores.

Fans of the actress are stunned to see her strength of the actress. She stood like a rock on her turn to perform the task. She had a smile on her face throughout and kept taking the attack without making a big deal. In the latest episode when she had to attack, Priyanka was seen performing the task with dignity and even helping the Mandali members when they felt irritation in their eyes. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who did not leave any chance to attack Priyanka was also seen calling her for help. She cried for help and Priyanka was the first to reach out to her and bring her bucket of water once the task was over. Other contestants made a big deal about the task but Priyanka didn't make a fuss and applied ointment to her injury and continued her work.

The actress has shown a supernatural level of endurance and patience. She is playing the game gracefully and has never made derogatory remarks about anyone. She stood up for the right matters and was considered as mature and smart. The actress is the complete package and a top contender for the title of the show.