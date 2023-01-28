Her Steps On Every...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Anil, Farah Compare Sumbul Touqeer To Deepika Padukone

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sumbul Touqeer might be only 19 years old, but she is a firecracker, who manages to sizzle every time she appears on the small screens. After impressing the viewers with her power-packed performance in Imlie, the TV diva entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. Love or hate but you cannot debate that Sumbul is the only contestant who has played the game with dignity.

She might have shed tears, but Sumbul showed resilience while staying inside the BB 16 house. The actress, who became the youngest contestant and first teenager to survive in the show for over 100 days, earned appreciation from Anil Kapoor in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

When Farah Khan called an amazing dancer and invited her to perform on Deepika Padukone's hit song from Pathaan, Sumbul Touqeer managed to create ripples with her moves. She grooved to the beats of the peppy number, leaving Anil Kapoor mighty impressed.

Bigg Boss 16: What Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan Said? Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan were all praise for Sumbul Touqeer as she showcased her energetic dance moves on Besharam Rang. The Bollywood actor appreciated her while Farah Khan compared her with Deepika Padukone, who features in the hit song. The official Twitter handle of Colors channel shared a picture from yesterday's episode where Anil and Farah can be seen looking at Sumbul as she performed. What Bigg Boss 16 Fans Said About Sumbul's Dance? What Bigg Boss 16 Fans Said About Sumbul's Dance? Netizens showered Sumbul with love and blessings as she performed on Besharam Rang. One user tweeted, For #SumbulTouqeerKhan #besharmrang is a new song...she heard it once & danced. It's very difficult to dance on the stop on an unknown song. Her steps on every beat matched so damn well. Proud of her.' 'She never disappoints with her dance that's why we call her Dancing queen,' another user said. 'Like THE ACE Choreographer and Director #FarahKhan mentioned #SumbulTouqeerKhan 'danced as well as Deepika Padukone'. Sumbul is an energetic, graceful and dynamic dancer,' another said. Advertisement Sumbul Touqeer Achieves Another Feat Sumbul Touqeer Achieves Another Feat The Imlie star added another feat to her hat as she featured in the list of Top 30 Under 30 by Eastern Eye. Considering her age and talent, fans believe that she will go a long way in the industry. Last week, she recreated a scene from Uttaran along with Tina Datta where she played the role of Tapasya, which was originally essayed by Rashami Desai. Her performance received a good response from the viewers on social media platforms.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

Sumbul Touqeer was not nominated for eviction this week on Bigg Boss 16. Her close friend Shiv Thakare is in the danger zone along with Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary and Tina.

Last week, Soundarya Sharma got eliminated from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It remains to be seen which celebrity will bid adieu to the BB 16 house, 15 days before the grand finale.

What do you have to say about Sumbul Touqeer's performance? Isn't she amazing? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.