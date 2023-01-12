Truth Has Won: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Shalin Bhanot's Mom Says Tina Datta Broke His Friendship With Sumbul

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week episodes have kept the viewers engaged to their television sets, all thanks to the drama and emotions. It turned out to be tear-jerker week for all the BB 16 contestants as they finally got to meet their loved ones after three months. Yesterday, Shalin Bhanot's mother, Tina Datta's mom and Abdu Rozik's friend Just Sul entered the Bigg Boss 16 house to support their respective members.

While fans expect a clash between Tina Datta's mom Madhumita Datta and Shalin Bhanot's mother Sunita Bhanot, the duo proved that they are parents and know how to deal with things in a dignified manner. However, there was one thing that captured the attention of the netizens.

Shalin Bhanot's mother claimed that Tina Datta was responsible for breaking Shalin and Sumbul Touqeer's friendship in Bigg Boss 16. She nodded her head when Shalin said that Tina was the reason behind his fallout with the Imlie actress.

Stay tuned for more updates.