They Look Hot: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As Priyanka Choudhary-Kartik Aaryan Recreate Love Aaj Kal Scene
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourself for an exciting episode of Salman Khan's reality show as it will be filled with entertainment, music, dance and drama. Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of Shehzada, entered the Bigg Boss 16 house along with Faran Khan.
From dancing with contestants to recreating scenes for his films, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor had a blast while shooting for the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. When Kartik is under the house, how can you not expect him to perform?
The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star danced with Priyanka Choudhary on the song Shayad as he recreated a scene with her from Love Aaj Kal 2, which only starred Sara Ali Khan. Fans have not been able to stop themselves from talking about the duo ever since Colors TV shared a teaser promo on television ahead of the telecast of the main episode.
BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE: WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will air on Colors channel on February 12, 2023. Viewers can watch the show on either television or on OTT. The finale episode will telecast on the leading GEC at 9pm. In case you wish to watch the show online, you can do it by streaming the episode on VOOT Select. One needs to have a subcription for the OTT platform.
SHEHZADA RELEASE DATE
Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited film that also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala will hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023. All eyes are on the action drama film as Kartik's last few films, be it theatrical releases or OTT premieres, have worked well.
Kriti and Kartik's chemistry has already created ripples in Luka Chuppi and now, movie buffs are waiting for their on-screen romance in Shehzada.
What do you have to say about Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Choudhary's dance video? Drop a tweet @Filmibeat and keep following us for the latest updates related to Bigg Boss 16.
- Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Replacing Salman To Eviction Twist, Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar
- EXCLUSIVE! Sajjad Delafrooz On Working With Kartik Aaryan In Freddy: He's A Down-to-earth Person
- Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why Things Went Sour With Karan Johar For Dostana 2; This Is What He Said
- Kartik Aaryan Calls Himself ‘Fan-Made Superstar', Netizens Hail Him As ‘Humara Shehzada'. See VIDEO
- Shehzada: Fans Hail Kartik Aaryan's SWAG After New Song 'Munda Sona Hoon Main' Dropped. See TWEETS
- Kartik Aaryan Halts Shehzada Promotions To Spend A Special Day With Mother On Her 60th Birthday
- Shehzada Trailer: RRR Reference To Nepotism Dig, Kartik Aaryan Packs A Solid Punch & Fans Loving It
- Freddy To Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Charged Whopping Amount For These 4 Recent Films
- Freddy Star Kartik Aaryan Planning To Get Married Anytime Soon? Here’s What The Actor Said
- Hera Pheri 3: Makers Approach Akshay Kumar Again After Criticism; Will His Return Mark Kartik Aaryan’s Exit?
- Kartik Aaryan Reveals Why He Never Told Anyone About Bagging Pyaar Ka Punchnama, ‘Pata Chale Yeh Bhi...'
- Kartik Aaryan Charged A Whopping Amount For Freddy; Here’s How Much Money Alaya F & Others Got