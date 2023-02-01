Bigg Boss 16 Fans Unhappy With Nimrit For Her '25 Lakh Le Liye' Dig At Priyanka Choudhary: Stop Obsession
Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: Things have turned heated inside the BB 16 house as the makers have introduced a grueling task in the reality show. If you thought that the drama in the reality show was over, you're mistaken. Ahead of the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, the housemates participated in a task to increase their prize money. The winning team will be able to earn Rs 50 lakh if one of their members wins the show.
BIGG BOSS 16: NETIZENS UNHAPPY WITH NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA
It was team A- Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia versus team B- Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary. As expected, the task turned out to be interesting as team B left no stone unturned to win it.
While the episode is yet to air on Colors channel, Bigg Boss 16 fans have already expressed their displeasure with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia over her dig at Priyanka Choudhary. Wondering what happened and whay the netizens are upset with the Choti Sarrdarrni actress? Well, she has left a few viewers miffed after she took a dig at Priyanka while performing the Torture task.
Bigg Boss introduced an exciting task where the Mandali members had to distract a non-mandali members and remove him/her from the buzzer within one hour. In case, Priyanka, Archana and Shalin Bhanot stayed for one hour, they will win the task. If they failed to stay for one hour, Mandali would emerge as the winner. The winning team would get the prize money of Rs 50 lakh if someone from their team wins the show.
The non-Mandali members had to keep on holding the buzzer to win the task. From threatening to shave hair or putting ice packs on neck, team A left no stone unturned to win the task.
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare targeted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary during the task, applying ice packs and splashing water on her face to make her leave the buzzer. However, she continued to perform well in the task. At one point, Nimrit took a dig at Priyanka, saying that she should quit as she needs to look good for the finale.
'Finale mein khubsurat bhi lagna hai 50lakh bhi leke jana hai 25 toh le liye,' Nimrit said. For the unversed, Priyanka earned Rs 25 lakh as she defeated the other female contestants to win the MyGlamm contest.
Bigg Boss 16 Fans Miffed With Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Netizens didn't seem to like the way Nimrit took a sly dig at Priyanka using the 'Rs 25 lakh' comment during the task. They pointed out that Priyanka Choudhary won the MyGlamm Face of the Season contest as fans voted for her.
'Jealousy and insecurity at its peak. She won myglamm bcos audience voted for her and she didn't take your money so stop your obsession with Priyanka,' one user tweeted.
'Look at the height of nimmo's insecurity, 'finale pr khoobsurat bhi lgna h 50 lakh bhi le jane h 25 to pehle hi le gayi'. she's clearly insecure of Pri winning myglamm, she didn't forget to mention it when even pri hasn't mentioned it ever,' another user said.
BIGG BOSS 16: NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA BECOMES FIRST CONTESTANT TO ENTER FINALE WEEK
As she is the current captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia emerged as the first contestant to make an entry in the finale week of the show. Yesterday, she was joined by Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who got saved from the nominations.
The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will be held on February 12, 2023. Makers might introduce a surprise mid-week eviction during the finale week.
