You Planned To Evict Ankit: Bigg Boss 16 Fans SLAM Nimrit As She Says Priyanka Is Happy With Sajid's Exit

Bigg Boss 16 update: After weeks of being saved from elimination, Sajid Khan finally walked out of the BB 16 on Sunday (January 15) episode. The Bollywood filmmaker bid a teary adieu to his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestants, leaving them emotional. After Sajid Khan left the show, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia accused Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary of being happy and 'faking their feelings' for the Housefull director.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, while talking to Soundarya Sharma, claimed that Shalin and Priyanka were glad after Sajid Khan's exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house. The TV diva once again targeted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, saying that the actress was happy to know that the filmmaker will no longer be a part of the show. However, the BB 16 fans didn't agree with the actress and slammed her for being 'jealous and insecure'. They said that Priyanka wanted to sort out her differences with Sajid and was upset with his exit from BB 16.

Nimrit trended on Twitter after the episode aired on Colors channel. However, it was for all the wrong reasons. Fans slammed the Choti Sarrdaarni actress, reminding her that she is also planned Ankit Gupta's eviction along with Soundarya, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer.

Bigg Boss 16 Fans Slam Nimrit For Saying Priyanka Is Happy With Sajid Khan's Exit Netizens reminded Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that she was the one, who ganged up against Ankit Gupta and planning his elimination before the nominations. They claimed that the Choti Sarrdaarni actress is 'obsessed with hating Priyanka'. 'How is nimmo saying Priyanka is happy and faking being sad that Bajid left?! is this girl okay?! she is so obsessed with hating Priyanka, Nimmo u are the one who planned to evict Ankit and were happy,' one user wrote. Nimmo can sort out her differences with Shalin and Tina but when #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is doing to the same with Soundrya she's making it a national issue. Pri doesn't say a word about her but Nimmo's obsession has no bounds. As Simi said- Jealous and Insecure,' another fan tweeted. Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale Begins The makers have released a new promo, announcing that the next captain will get an opportunity to secure a place in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and emerge as the first finalist. Yes, you read that right! Guess what? Keeping the tradition alive, Bigg Boss allowed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to become the new captain. However, there is a big twist. Nimrit needs to keep her captaincy safe if she wishes to become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Bigg Boss 16 Elimination While Sajid Khan has left the show, it remains to be seen which contestants will get evicted this week after Sreejita De. The Uttaran actress was nominated along with MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. As she received the least number of votes, the Nazar actress got evicted from Bigg Boss 16 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Do you think Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia went overboard with her allegations against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary considering she herself planned to evict Ankit Gupta? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

