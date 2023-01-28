Bigg Boss 16: Fans Trend ‘Shame On Farah Khan’ & ‘Most Loved Contestant Priyanka’ As Host Calls Her Vamp

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Due to his professional commitments, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan won't be seen hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar this time and Farah Khan has replaced him.

While she behaved nicely with the Bigg Boss 16 contestants in last night's (January 27) episode, the choreographer-turned-director will be seen bashing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta for making fun of Shalin Bhanot's mental health and bullying him in Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode.

As shown in the latest promos, Farah Khan can be seen calling Priyanka a 'vamp' and the 'most-hated' contestant of the controversial reality show along with Tina. Yes, you read that right!

Watch the promo here:

However, the fans of the Udaariyaan actress aren't happy with these comments. As soon as the promo was out last night, her fans have been trending 'Shame on Farah Khan' and 'Most Loved Contestant Priyanka' on Twitter.

