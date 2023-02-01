Bigg Boss 16: Fans Slam Nimrit & Mandali For Claiming Sumbul Is Playing a Victim Card Post Nomination

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a massive twist recently with the last nomination task of the season wherein the contestants had to decide their fate. And much to everyone's surprise, it was the mandali that got nominated. Yes, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan have been nominated for eviction this week. While as per Bigg Boss the trio was nominated as Sumbul took the maximum time to complete the task. Ever since then, while Sumbul has been heartbroken, Shiv, MC Stan and Sumbul have claimed that the Imlie actress has been playing the victim card and isn't pleased with her behaviour.

But the netizens seem to be quite disappointed with the mandali's remark towards Sumbul. Reacting to the mandali's claim, a Twitter user wrote, "Victim card??? Really??? If she would play the victim there wouldn't be any competition for the trophy.She always believed in feminism & refused to play any card to get sympathy. Iske baad log to rone pe bhi darege k koi judge na krle". Another user took a jibe at Nimrit and wrote, "Victimcard play karne k liye nimrit hey sumbul k samne mat bolo nimrit shalin victimcard play kar yeha tak aaya hey i don't see nimrit kab hoi nominate if she is nominate then she is already went to house but kitna favour nimrit ne kuch nhi kiya hey show me". One of the Twitter user tweeted, "The way #Nimrit blaming #Sumbul behind her back shows her real friendship!".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as Sumbul, MC Stan and Shiv are in the danger zone this week, speculations are rife about who will get eliminated. On the other hand, there are reports that Sumbul's rumoured beau Fahmaan Khan is planning a special surprise to welcome her post her stint on Bigg Boss 16. He will reportedly be taking a short break from the shooting for Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii to spend time with Sumbul. On the other hand, he is also reportedly planning a special dinner for the Imlie actress wherein she can enjoy her favourite meal.