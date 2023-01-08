Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Enters BB House To Support Sajid; Calls Priyanka as ‘BB Ghar Ki Deepika Padukone’
Bigg Boss 16 is set for another dhamaka this week as it will be witnessing family week wherein the family members of the housemates will be making their way inside the house. Amid this, ace filmmaker Farah Khan will also be seen entering the Bigg Boss house to support her brother Sajid Khan in the game. As she will be seen rooting for Sajid Khan, Farah will be all praises for other contestants as well including Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, etc.
Priyanka Choudhary Is Deepika Padukone Of BB House
As Farah entered the house to support Sajid Khan, she was seen giving honest feedbacks about the contestants. Talking about Priyanka Choudhary, Farah was seen praising the Udaariyan actress and called her Bigg Boss Ghar Ki Deepika Padukone.
Shalin Bhanot Is BB House’s Shah Rukh Khan
On the other hand, Farah was all praises for Shalin Bhanot. The actor has been winning hearts with his swag on the show. Interestingly, Farah compared Shalin to King Khan and called him the Shah Rukh Khan of the house.
Farah Khan Special Advice For Sumbul Touqeer Regarding Sajid Khan
Furthermore, Farah also gave a special advice to Sumbul Touqeer regarding Sajid Khan. We all know how Sajid teases Sumbul and often pulls her leg on the show. To this, Farah stated that Sajid irritates all his sisters the same way he troubles her
Archana Gautam Is Teekhi Mirchi
On the other hand, Farah also spoke about Archana Gautam who is often on Salman Khan's radar for her offensive choice of words on the show. Talking about Archana, Farah called her the 'teekhi mirchi'.
Farah’s Special Gift For Abdu
Farah was all praises for Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan as well. To note, the trio shares a great bond with Sajid Khan. Talking about Shiv, Abdu and Stan, Farah stated that she has found three brothers in them. She also bought a special gift for Abdu which included Veg Pulao, Khatta Aloo, Yakhni Pulao & Burger. Besides, Farah has also invited everyone at her place post the grand finale for a party.
