Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Enters BB House To Support Sajid; Calls Priyanka as ‘BB Ghar Ki Deepika Padukone’

Priyanka Choudhary Is Deepika Padukone Of BB House

As Farah entered the house to support Sajid Khan, she was seen giving honest feedbacks about the contestants. Talking about Priyanka Choudhary, Farah was seen praising the Udaariyan actress and called her Bigg Boss Ghar Ki Deepika Padukone.

Shalin Bhanot Is BB House’s Shah Rukh Khan

On the other hand, Farah was all praises for Shalin Bhanot. The actor has been winning hearts with his swag on the show. Interestingly, Farah compared Shalin to King Khan and called him the Shah Rukh Khan of the house.

Farah Khan Special Advice For Sumbul Touqeer Regarding Sajid Khan

Furthermore, Farah also gave a special advice to Sumbul Touqeer regarding Sajid Khan. We all know how Sajid teases Sumbul and often pulls her leg on the show. To this, Farah stated that Sajid irritates all his sisters the same way he troubles her

Archana Gautam Is Teekhi Mirchi

On the other hand, Farah also spoke about Archana Gautam who is often on Salman Khan's radar for her offensive choice of words on the show. Talking about Archana, Farah called her the 'teekhi mirchi'.

Farah’s Special Gift For Abdu

Farah was all praises for Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan as well. To note, the trio shares a great bond with Sajid Khan. Talking about Shiv, Abdu and Stan, Farah stated that she has found three brothers in them. She also bought a special gift for Abdu which included Veg Pulao, Khatta Aloo, Yakhni Pulao & Burger. Besides, Farah has also invited everyone at her place post the grand finale for a party.