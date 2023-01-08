Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Enters BB House To Support Sajid; Calls Priyanka as ‘BB Ghar Ki Deepika Padukone’

Bigg Boss 16 is set for another dhamaka this week as it will be witnessing family week wherein the family members of the housemates will be making their way inside the house. Amid this, ace filmmaker Farah Khan will also be seen entering the Bigg Boss house to support her brother Sajid Khan in the game. As she will be seen rooting for Sajid Khan, Farah will be all praises for other contestants as well including Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, etc.