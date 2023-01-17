Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant To Enter As Wildcard Before Grand Finale? Here's The TRUTH

Bigg Boss 16 update: Salman Khan's popular reality show has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their television sets, all thanks to the drama-packed episodes. At a time when non-fiction shows have failed to resonate well with the fans, Bigg Boss 16 has emerged as a massive success. Keeping in mind the success of the new season, the makers extended the season for four weeks.

While the contestants are busy locking horns with each other, gossip mills are churning out stories about a new wildcard entry in the show. Speculations were rife that a popular former contestant might be seen as a wildcard in Bigg Boss 16.

Before you jump to any conclusion and start believing the rumours, we have to stop you right there. The ex-contestant has already squashed the conjecture about his entry in Bigg Boss 16. We are talking about Rajiv Adatia.

RAJIV ADATIA ENTERING BIGG BOSS 16 HOUSE? HERE'S THE TRUTH

The Bigg Boss 15 contestant, who was seen as a wildcard in the last season, put an end to the speculations about his entry in BB 16. He refuted the rumours, stating that he is neither entering the show as a wildcard contestant or as someone's proxy.