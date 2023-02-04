Bigg Boss 16: Fan Asks Tina Datta About Most Memorable Moment With Priyanka Choudhary. Her Reply Is BFF Goals
Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary might have bonded late in Salman Khan's reality show but they managed to grab eyeballs with their friendship. From supporting each other to taking stands when Mandali members attacked them, Priyanka and Tina gave us serious BFF goals in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Last month, the Uttaran actress was eliminated from the show as she got the least number of votes.
BIGG BOSS 16: TINA DATTA ON PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY
While her fans expected the Bengali beauty to secure a spot in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, her journey ended during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After her eviction, Tina Datta made several shocking revelations about the BB 16 housemates. From refraining to talk about Shalin Bhanot to accusing MC Stan of putting a 'superstitious pillow' on the bed, the actress set several tongues wagging with her no-holds-barred interview.
On Saturday (February 4), Tina Datta conducted an interactive session on Twitter where she answered questions related to personal and professional front. Can you guess what the Daayan actress said when asked to share a memorable moment with Priyanka Choudhary.
BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE
The grand finale of Salman Khan's reality show will air on February 12, 2023, Karan Johar confirmed on Friday. Contrary to the rumours, Bigg Boss 16 is not getting any extension and will end its journey on the next-to-next Sunday.
The makers are expected to introduce a surprise mid-week eviction during the finale week. Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot have already advanced to the finale week. The two contestants, who get saved, will join the four celebs in the finale week.
What do you have to say about Tina Datta's sweet comment for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Share your thoughts with us by dropping a tweet @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 16 updates.
