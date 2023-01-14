Bigg Boss 16 Finale: EX Jhalak Winner Says Shiv Thakare Will Win Salman Khan's Show: 'I Can See...'
Bigg Boss 16 update; Shiv Thakare has been hogging all the limelight ever since he entered Salman Khan's reality show. Be it his bond with Abdu Rozik or ability to perform tasks with perfection, the reality TV star has won hearts during his stint in Bigg Boss 16. Several celebs including Rannvijay Singha have already extended support to the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner on social media.
A few weeks before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, a popular reality TV star has stated that he sees Shiv Thakare as the winner of BB 16. He shared a post on Twitter, expressing his thoughts about the reality show.
We are talking about Faisal Khan. The Dance India Dance Little Masters 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 winner posted a tweet on Saturday (January 14) to support Shiv Thakare in the show.
