Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Shekhar Suman Drops BIG BOMB About Mid-Week Eviction As Priyanka & Others Reach Last Week

Bigg Boss 16 Finale: The countdown has started. The makers of Salman Khan's reality show will crown a winner in the next eight days. All eyes are on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 as the show will finally get its winner after over four months. Considering the popularity of the season, the channel and the production house had extended it for four weeks. And now, BB 16 will end it glorious journey next week with a blockbuster event.

BIGG BOSS 16 MID-WEEK EVICTION DURING FINALE WEEK

Amid the buzz over Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, Shekhar Suman has dropped a major bomb over mid-week eviction. Confirming the rumours about the elimination, the Big Bulletin host said that the makers have planned to evict another contestant after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Shekhar Suman's tweet has captured the attention of the netizens as he talked about mid-week eviction. Wondering what he posted? Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

BIGG BOSS 16 WEEKEND KA VAAR

Karan Johar, who replaced Salman Khan as the host, grilled Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam during the Weekend Ka Vaar. He questioned Priyanka why she has failed to maintain friendships in the Bigg Boss 16 house. While the Udaariyaan actress claimed that she cannot maintain fake bonds, Karan Johar was not pleased with her answer.

The Bollywood filmmaker also slammed Archana Gautam for her antics during the torture task when she sprayed haldi on the face, eyes and mouth of the rival teams. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director said that it was visible in her expressions that she wanted to seek revenge from Mandali members, who performed the task.