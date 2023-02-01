Bigg Boss 16 Finale: Priyanka Choudhary's Friend Has The Cutest Message For Her As She Enters Last Week

Bigg Boss 16 finale: Priyanka Choudhary fans are on cloud nine as she has entered the final week of Salman Khan's reality show. After surviving in the Bigg Boss 16 house for over 120 days, the Udaariyaan managed to safeguard herself from the nominations. She joined Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in the finale week of Bigg Boss 16 along with Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY ENTERS BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE WEEK

As her team, comprising of her, Archana and Shalin, won the nomination task, they advanced to the last stage of the game. While her fans are beaming with joy over her entry in the finale week, her close friend shared the cutest message for her on social media.

Rashmeet Kaur Sethi posted a picture and note for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to cheer for her, expressing her excitement on seeing her in the finale week of BB 16.

Bigg Boss 16: Rashmeet Kaur Sethi Supports Priyanka Rashmeet Kaur Sethi sent her warm wishes to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, congratulating her for reaching the finale week. She expressed her desire to see the TV diva as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 as she shared a post for her on Instagram story. 'Congratulations on reaching the finale week my love. Can't wait for you to lift the trophy and bring it home,' Rashmeet wrote. Bigg Boss 16: Rashmeet Kaur's Tweet Last month, Rashmeet Kaur slammed Shiv Thakare, stating that the housemates never pointed out his mistakes in the game. She claimed that the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner attacked her friend on different occasions but she tried to resolve their differences. 'Shiv is actually louder than Priyanka but no one points that out. He's attacked Priyanka on multiple occasions for no reasons- even though she's tried multiple times to mend things between them,' Rashmeet had tweeted. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Priyanka Choudhary is saved from nominations this week as he team comprising of Shalin and Archana won the task. Interestingly, three members of the Mandali- MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Shiv Thakare are nominated for elimination. The three celebs are in the danger zone and one of them will bid adieu to the reality show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

WHAT PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY EARNED IN BIGG BOSS 16?

In addition to being paid a whopping amount for Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Choudhary also enjoyed other perks in the show. She earned Rs 25 lakh after winning MyGlamm Face of the Season contest. She defeated Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma to emerge as the winner. She has also received an opportunity to shoot an advertisement with Shraddha Kapoor for the brand.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

All eyes are set on the finale of Bigg Boss 16, which will take place on February 12, 2023. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the event a blockbuster affair. While Karan Johar will host this week's episodes, Salman Khan will return as a host for the grand finale. He took a break after the extension to focus on other work commitments.

The contestants, who got eliminated for the show last year, will make an appearance on the grand finale. From Tina Datta to Ankit Gupta, several stars are expected to grace the finale event in Mumbai.

