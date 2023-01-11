Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Mother Reveals Her Top 3 Finalists, Says ‘I Would Love To See…..’
Bigg Boss 16 is inching towards its last leg and the makers have introduced a massive twist in the game with the family week. To note, the family members of the contestants were seen entering the Bigg Boss house to support them. While it started with Farah Khan's entry to support Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother, Priyanka Choudhary's brother, MC Stan Stan's mother, Archana Gautam's brother and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali's father were also seen entering the BB house during the family week.
Interestingly, Shalin Bhanot's mother will be seen entering the Bigg Boss house tonight. She has been quite happy with Shalin's performance on the show and has been rooting for him. And as there has been a buzz about the top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin's mother, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, has also revealed her top three contestants. She said, "As a viewer, I would love to see Shalin, Priyanka, and Abdu as the top three contestants as all of them are playing the game extremely well and are giving so much content to the show".
Meanwhile, Shalin has been making the headlines for his frequently changing relationship with Tina Datta on Bigg Boss 16. The two have been making heads turn with the growing proximity and their sizzling chemistry have got the tongues wagging. While Tina and Shalin's bond has been termed as fake, the two have claimed to be genuine with their feelings. And now, as Shalin's mother is entering the show, it will be interesting to see her take on this.
On the other hand, Tina Datta's mother will also be seen making her way in the Bigg Boss house tonight. As it will be an emotional moment for Tina and her mother, the latter will be seen warning her against Shalin and was seen saying that the Naagin actor doesn't have true feelings.
