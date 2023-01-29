Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Reveals Top 3 Finalists Ahead Of Grand Finale; Names Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv &...

Bigg Boss 16 never misses a chance to surprise the audience. And while it is just a couple of days left before the grand finale, there are speculations about who will emerge as the finalists. So far, the popular reality show has got its top 7 contestants in Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot. As everyone has been speculating about the finalists of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta, who was recently eliminated from the show, has revealed the top 3 finalists of the season.

While interacting with the media, Tina stated, "Genuinely, keeping the game in perspective - Priyanka for sure, Shiv because uske apne opinions aur mudde rahe hain and Archana because chahe who acha ho bura ho jaise bhi, logon ko hurt karde ya kuch baatein aggression me bol deti hai bina soche samjhe but dil ki achi hai care karti hai. So definitely ye teen ko main dekhna chahungi". Furthermore, Tina also spoke about which contestant she would like to be in touch with post the show and said, "Will continue friendship with Priyanka, she has been an amazing friend and Archana ke saath bhi".

Advertisement

Apart from this, Tina has been the talk of the town for her troubled equation with Shalin Bhanot. In fact, the rumoured lovebirds had turned rivals of late and was seen washing each other's dirty linen on national television. In fact, Farah Khan had even slammed her for allegedly bullying Shalin. There were reports that Tina and Farah even got into an argument and the latter even walked out on the Uttaran actress. Talking about it, "She did not walk out, it was a wrong edit. She said that she is upset to mai paani peene ja rahi hu aur wo paani pee ke wapas aa gayi. It was a wrong narrative. It was a completey different situation jo aap logon ko dekhne ko mila tha". And now, as Tina is out of the show, she has claimed that she will not be talking to Shalin outside the BB house.